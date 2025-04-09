JOB AD | HOD: Free State department of agriculture & rural development

Salary:

R1,741,770 (Senior Management Service/SMS Level 15) — all-inclusive remuneration package per annum PLUS a 10% non-pensionable head of department allowance.

The remuneration package consists of a basic salary, the government’s contribution to the Government Employees Pension Fund and a flexible portion, which may be structured in terms of applicable rules and may include a 13th cheque, motor car allowance, homeowner’s allowance and medical aid assistance.

Requirements:

An appropriate qualification at NQF level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) in Agriculture, Science, Economics, Business Management or Public Management.

Ten years’ senior management experience.

Valid driver’s licence (Code 8).

Knowledge:

Extensive knowledge and understanding of public service policies and procedures.

Knowledge of the functioning of provincial/national government.

Skills:

Basic knowledge of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Competency in the principles of corporate governance.

Professional leadership abilities.

Strategic, financial and people management skills.

Transformation and change management skills.

Highest standard of ethical and moral conduct.

Duties:

To perform all functions and responsibilities attached to the post as head of department in terms of the Public Service Act and the regulations issued in terms thereof, which inter alia includes: Efficient and effective management and administration of the department; Effective use and training of staff; Maintenance of discipline; Promotion of sound labour relations; Proper use and care of state property; and Rendering of an efficient and effective management system to the department, including resource management, financial management, information management and a proactive communication system.

Manage and administer, as accounting officer, the budget vote of the department of agriculture & rural development to execute all responsibilities as set out in section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act (Act 29 of 1999) and Treasury regulations.

Develop and implement a Strategic and Annual Performance Plan for the department in support of the implementation of the priorities and objectives of the department.

Assist and advise the Member of Executive Council (MEC) in terms of their executive powers in relation to the department, so as to ensure effective service delivery within the legal mandates and enable them to make sound and informed decisions in terms of their portfolio.

Assist the director-general as head of the Free State Provincial Government (FSPG) by means of the Inter-Departmental Management Committee as well as its Technical Committees to ensure coherent governance in the FSPG as a corporate entity, which inter alia includes: Attending various committees related to agriculture and other matters of the province, so as to improve service delivery to the community; Participating in the development and implementation of the Free State Development Plan, so as to improve the corporate functioning of the FSPG as a whole; and Implementing an outcome-based performance system and the annual priorities of the department and province as a whole.

Ensure the effective implementation of government policies in the relevant areas of responsibility of the department and the public service, as well as provincial and national legislation relevant to the portfolio, which inter alia includes: Assisting with the development of appropriate policies relevant to the particular department and advising the MEC in this regard.



Applications:

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed Z83 form, obtainable from any public service department or online via the "Quick Links" section of the home page of the department of public service & administration (DPSA) website. The Z83 form must be completed in full and signed by the applicant. All applications must be accompanied by a comprehensive CV.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents. (It is the applicant’s responsibility to have foreign qualifications evaluated by Saqa.)

Applications, addressed to Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination of the Office of the Premier, Free State, must be marked for the attention of Ms Ruth Sefali.

Applications can be submitted via:

Hand-delivery: Room 406, OR Tambo House, St Andrew Street, Bloemfontein, 9301.

E mail: ruth.sefali@fspremier.gov.za

The closing date for applications is 4pm on April 22 2025.

Enquires: Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination at the Office of the Premier, Free State. Call 082 546 5685 or e-mail molefinyana.phera@fspremier.gov.za

Note:

The FSPG is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. It is the FSPG’s intention to promote representativity (race, gender and disability) in the province through the filling of this post and candidates whose appointment, promotion or transfer will promote representativity will receive preference. Applications from persons with disabilities are welcomed.

Applications must be submitted on or before the closing date.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within four months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

All shortlisted candidates will be subjected to personnel suitability checks.

All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which will be communicated by the department.

Nominated candidates must attend a generic managerial competency assessment (in compliance with the DPSA Directive on the implementation of competency-based assessments). The competency assessment will be testing generic managerial competencies using the mandated DPSA SMS competency assessment tools.

Potential applicants for posts in the SMS, as well as existing SMS members who will progress to higher levels within the SMS, are expected to successfully complete the compulsory pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme , which took effect on April 1 2020. No applicant will be appointed in the absence of this certificate. Individual applicants are expected to pay for the course. The duration of the course is 120 hours. Visit the National School of Government’s website for full details.

The duration of the course is 120 hours. This appointment is subject to the signing of an employment contract, not exceeding a term of five years, a security clearance of top secret, a competency assessment and an annual performance agreement. The successful candidate will be required to disclose their financial interests in accordance with the prescribed regulations.

This article was sponsored by the Free State Provincial Government.