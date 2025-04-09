JOB AD | HOD: Free State department of social development
The Free State Provincial Government is hiring
The Free State Provincial Government (FSPG) is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the following position:
Head of department (HOD): department of social development
Reference: HOD: SD
Employment term: Five-year contract
Centre: Bloemfontein (department of social development)
Salary:
R1,741,770 (Senior Management Service/SMS Level 15) — all-inclusive remuneration package per annum PLUS a 10% non-pensionable HOD allowance.
The remuneration package consists of a basic salary, the government’s contribution to the Government Employees Pension Fund and a flexible portion, which may be structured in terms of applicable rules and may include a 13th cheque, motor car allowance, homeowner’s allowance and medical aid assistance.
Requirements:
- Postgraduate qualification at NQF level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa).
- Ten years’ senior management experience.
Duties:
- The administration and management of the department is subject to the overall political vision and executive authority (Member of Executive Council/MEC).
- The HOD is an accounting officer and shall perform their functions as the accounting officer for the department in accordance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act.
- The HOD is responsible for, and accountable to, the MEC for:
- The functioning of, and organisational arrangement in, the public services within the department;
- Employment and other personnel practices, including the promotion of board representivity as well as Human Resource Management and training;
- Labour relations, and public service transformation and reform;
- The department’s strategic direction, operations and performance;
- The realisation of outcome-based performance management, and annual priorities and plans; and
- The effective and efficient management and administration of the department, which includes the effective use, training and development of staff, the maintenance of discipline and the promotion of sound labour relations within the department, and the proper use and care of state property.
- The HOD can be assigned to co-ordinate certain interdepartmental technical committees as deemed fit by the executive authority.
- The HOD is the Chief Information Officer of the department. They shall be responsible for managing the department in compliance with the law, relevant prescripts and within its budget.
- The HOD shall be responsible to the MEC for carrying out the functions and duties of the department, tendering free and frank advice to the MEC, the general conduct of the department, and the efficient and effective management of the activities of the department.
- The HOD shall be responsive to the MEC’s policy, information and support requirements and priorities taking into account the department’s capacity and budget.
- The HOD shall be responsible for the promotion of sound resource management in respect of: Human Resource, Financial Resource, Physical Resource, Information Resource and Statutory Resource.
- The HOD shall, where necessary, delegate the power vested in them without lessening the responsibility and accountability for action taken on their behalf.
- The HOD will be required to sign a performance agreement. To enable the HOD to perform their duties and exercise the power entrusted to them, the MEC shall:
- Provide support for the efficient execution of the core responsibilities articulated in the agreement;
- Ensure regular consultation and review opportunities;
- Ensure an enabling environment for the HOD to deliver against the core responsibilities as set out in the agreement; and
- Ensure effective communication on all relevant matters pertaining to the aforementioned responsibilities to be executed by the HOD.
- The relationship between the MEC and the HOD is pivotal to good government and administration. Within their relationship the HOD shall act with integrity and professionalism, within the law and with respect to the constitutional and legislative responsibilities of the MEC.
Applications:
Applications must be submitted on the prescribed Z83 form, obtainable from any public service department or online via the "Quick Links" section of the home page of the department of public service & administration (DPSA) website. The Z83 form must be completed in full and signed by the applicant. All applications must be accompanied by a comprehensive CV.
Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents. (It is the applicant’s responsibility to have foreign qualifications evaluated by Saqa.)
Applications, addressed to Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination of the Office of the Premier, Free State, must be marked for the attention of Ms Ruth Sefali.
Applications can be submitted via:
- Hand-delivery: Room 406, OR Tambo House, St Andrew Street, Bloemfontein, 9301.
- Email: ruth.sefali@fspremier.gov.za
The closing date for applications is 4pm on April 22 2025.
Enquires: Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination at the Office of the Premier, Free State. Call 082 546 5685 or email molefinyana.phera@fspremier.gov.za
Note:
- The FSPG is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. It is the FSPG’s intention to promote representativity (race, gender and disability) in the province through the filling of this post and candidates whose appointment, promotion or transfer will promote representativity will receive preference. Applications from persons with disabilities are welcomed.
- Applications must be submitted on or before the closing date.
- Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within four months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
- All shortlisted candidates will be subjected to personnel suitability checks.
- All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which will be communicated by the department.
- Nominated candidates must attend a generic managerial competency assessment (in compliance with the DPSA Directive on the implementation of competency-based assessments). The competency assessment will be testing generic managerial competencies using the mandated DPSA SMS competency assessment tools.
- Potential applicants for posts in the SMS, as well as existing SMS members who will progress to higher levels within the SMS, are expected to successfully complete the compulsory pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme, which took effect on April 1 2020. No applicant will be appointed in the absence of this certificate. Individual applicants are expected to pay for the course. The duration of the course is 120 hours. Visit the National School of Government’s website for full details.
- This appointment is subject to the signing of an employment contract, not exceeding a term of five years, a security clearance of top secret, a competency assessment and an annual performance agreement. The successful candidate will be required to disclose their financial interests in accordance with the prescribed regulations.
This article was sponsored by the Free State Provincial Government.