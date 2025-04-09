JOB AD | HOD: Free State department of social development

Salary:

R1,741,770 (Senior Management Service/SMS Level 15) — all-inclusive remuneration package per annum PLUS a 10% non-pensionable HOD allowance.

The remuneration package consists of a basic salary, the government’s contribution to the Government Employees Pension Fund and a flexible portion, which may be structured in terms of applicable rules and may include a 13th cheque, motor car allowance, homeowner’s allowance and medical aid assistance.

Requirements:

Postgraduate qualification at NQF level 8 as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa).

Duties:

The administration and management of the department is subject to the overall political vision and executive authority (Member of Executive Council/MEC).

The HOD is an accounting officer and shall perform their functions as the accounting officer for the department in accordance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act.

The HOD is responsible for, and accountable to, the MEC for: The functioning of, and organisational arrangement in, the public services within the department;

Employment and other personnel practices, including the promotion of board representivity as well as Human Resource Management and training;

Labour relations, and public service transformation and reform;

The department’s strategic direction, operations and performance;

The realisation of outcome-based performance management, and annual priorities and plans; and

The effective and efficient management and administration of the department, which includes the effective use, training and development of staff, the maintenance of discipline and the promotion of sound labour relations within the department, and the proper use and care of state property.

The HOD can be assigned to co-ordinate certain interdepartmental technical committees as deemed fit by the executive authority.

The HOD is the Chief Information Officer of the department. They shall be responsible for managing the department in compliance with the law, relevant prescripts and within its budget.

The HOD shall be responsible to the MEC for carrying out the functions and duties of the department, tendering free and frank advice to the MEC, the general conduct of the department, and the efficient and effective management of the activities of the department.

The HOD shall be responsive to the MEC’s policy, information and support requirements and priorities taking into account the department’s capacity and budget.

The HOD shall be responsible for the promotion of sound resource management in respect of: Human Resource, Financial Resource, Physical Resource, Information Resource and Statutory Resource.

The HOD shall, where necessary, delegate the power vested in them without lessening the responsibility and accountability for action taken on their behalf.

The HOD will be required to sign a performance agreement. To enable the HOD to perform their duties and exercise the power entrusted to them, the MEC shall: Provide support for the efficient execution of the core responsibilities articulated in the agreement;

Ensure regular consultation and review opportunities;

Ensure an enabling environment for the HOD to deliver against the core responsibilities as set out in the agreement; and

Ensure effective communication on all relevant matters pertaining to the aforementioned responsibilities to be executed by the HOD.