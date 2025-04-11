JOB AD | Head of department: Free State DESTEA

Salary:

R1,741,770 (Senior Management Service/SMS Level 15) — all-inclusive remuneration package per annum PLUS a 10% non-pensionable head of department allowance.

The remuneration package consists of a basic salary, the government’s contribution to the Government Employees Pension Fund and a flexible portion, which may be structured in terms of applicable rules and may include a 13th cheque, motor car allowance, homeowner’s allowance and medical aid assistance.

Requirements:

Postgraduate qualification (NQF level 8) in economics or business administration, or any equivalent qualifications as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa).

Ten years’ senior management experience.

Duties:

Give strategic direction and monitor the effective and efficient functioning of the department in terms of the Public Service Act, 1994 (as amended) and Public Service Regulations. This includes the effective use and training of staff, maintenance of discipline, promotion of sound labour relations and proper use and care of state property. It also includes effective human resource management, and the performance and development of officials, such as: Internal audit: Promote good governance; Corporate services: Ensure availability of skilled, healthy and motivated workforce; Financial management services: Provide financial administration support; Risk management: Provide enterprise risk management services; and Comply with Minimum Information Security Standards and take overall accountability for security at the department.

Function as the accounting officer of the department in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations, including: Convene departmental budget meetings and provide strategic direction and oversight for the department; and Ensure allocations are in line with the objectives of different departmental programmes set to provide services as required.

Perform administrative responsibilities, including: Ensuring the effective implementation of government policies in the relevant areas of responsibility of the department mentioned and the public service as well as provincial and national legislation relevant to the portfolio; Providing the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) with sufficient information and advise to enable a sound and informed decision; and Ensuring the development and implementation of a Strategic and Annual Performance Plan for the department in support of the implementation of the priorities and objectives of the department.

Oversee the enhancement of economic development, small business growth, development and sustainability in the province and ensure provision of economic development programmes and services.

Provide integrated economic, trade and sector development services.

Manage and provide business regulatory and consumer affairs services within the province, and provide an oversight role for provincial state-owned entities.

Oversee the adequate planning, growth, development and transformation of the provincial tourism industry, including: Strengthening strategic partnerships for tourism development; Ensuring the facilitation and promotion of tourism for transformation of the sector within the province and managing the departmental resources for the benefit of attracting a wide range of tourists; and Ensuring the development, implementation and execution of the departmental tourism strategic marketing plans to attract potential customers and retain existing ones.

Oversee the implementation of air quality, biodiversity, climate change, compliance, environmental impact, protected areas, pollution control and waste management, including: Ensuring the regulation and management of all biodiversity, protected areas and conservation matters in a manner that facilitates sustainable economic growth and development in the province; and Ensuring the regulation, management and provision of environmental management services in the province through facilitation of skills development, employment creation and infrastructure development.



Applications:

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed Z83 form, obtainable from any public service department or online via the “Quick Links” section of the home page of the department of public service & administration (DPSA) website. The Z83 form must be completed in full and signed by the applicant. All applications must be accompanied by a comprehensive CV.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents. (It is the applicant’s responsibility to have foreign qualifications evaluated by Saqa.)

Applications, addressed to Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination of the Office of the Premier, Free State, must be marked for the attention of Ms Ruth Sefali.

Applications can be submitted via:

Hand-delivery: Room 406, OR Tambo House, St Andrew Street, Bloemfontein, 9301.

E mail: ruth.sefali@fspremier.gov.za

The closing date for applications is 4pm on April 22 2025.

Enquiries: Dr M Phera, deputy director-general: Corporate Administration and Co-ordination of the Office of the Premier, Free State. Call 082 546 5685 or email molefinyana.phera@fspremier.gov.za

Note:

The FSPG is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. It is the FSPG’s intention to promote representativity (race, gender and disability) in the province through the filling of this post and candidates whose appointment, promotion or transfer will promote representativity will receive preference. Applications from persons with disabilities are welcomed.

Applications must be submitted on or before the closing date.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within four months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

All shortlisted candidates will be subjected to personnel suitability checks.

All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which will be communicated by the department.

Nominated candidates must attend a generic managerial competency assessment (in compliance with the DPSA directive on the implementation of competency-based assessments). The competency assessment will test generic managerial competencies using the mandated DPSA SMS competency assessment tools.

Potential applicants for posts in the SMS, as well as existing SMS members who will progress to higher levels within the SMS, are expected to successfully complete the compulsory pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme , which took effect on April 1 2020. No applicant will be appointed without this certificate. Individual applicants are expected to pay for the course. The duration of the course is 120 hours. Visit the National School of Government’s website for full details.

The duration of the course is 120 hours. This appointment is subject to the signing of an employment contract, not exceeding a term of five years, a security clearance of top secret, a competency assessment and an annual performance agreement. The successful candidate will be required to disclose their financial interests in accordance with the prescribed regulations.

This article was sponsored by the Free State Provincial Government.