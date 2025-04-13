How to make AI work for you
It's a game changer that frees up your time and empowers you to be more productive
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Many people are wary of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it may impact their careers, but there are many AI tools that can help you do your job more efficiently...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.