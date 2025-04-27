Driven by a desire for autonomy and fulfilment

What does your typical day look like?
I oversee the operations and strategic direction of our vehicle repair and servicing franchise. My role involves everything from setting business goals, ensuring operational excellence and leading our team, to fostering relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. A typical day for me begins with a review of key performance indicators, followed by meetings with department heads to discuss progress and challenges.
What challenges have you faced in your career?
One of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry — one of them currently being the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. As vehicles become more advanced, staying educated on new technologies and ensuring that our team is also up to date can be demanding. To tackle this, I invest in continuous training and development for our technicians and staff, ensuring they have access to the latest tools and knowledge. Another challenge is maintaining high customer satisfaction in a competitive market. To address this, I focus on building strong relationships with our clients and actively seeking feedback to improve our services continually.
What advice would you give to young professionals aspiring to work in your industry?
My primary advice is to stay curious, be committed to continuous learning, and be diligent with your time. The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, and being adaptable is crucial. Seek out hands-on experience through internships or entry-level positions that provide insights into the various aspects of the business. Ask for help and seek experienced insights early and often — you don’t have to learn all the lessons on your own. Use your time well and have urgency in everything that you do. Urgency is what separates people; it is what turns dreams into execution and dreams into domination.
How did you end up doing what you do?
My career journey has been quite dynamic — I pursued my passion for economics at the University of Pretoria. Thereafter I honed my skills in financial analysis, corporate compliance and market strategy, working within the corporate finance fraternity. With a keen interest in the intersection of technology and finance, I transitioned into the automotive industry.
What attracted you to this field?
My transition from corporate finance to entrepreneurship was driven by a desire for greater autonomy and fulfilment. I have always had a passion for automobiles and the technology that powers them, which naturally drew me into this field. What attracted me to open Bosch Car Service FMC was the Bosch commitment to quality and innovation.
Boitumelo Moroe is the owner of Finches Motor Centre
