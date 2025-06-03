JOB AD | SAFA has an opening for a coach education manager

TL homepage teaser until 9am on June 4; TL > ST > Business until same time on June 9.

The South African Football Association (Safa), SA’s football governing body and a member of the world football governing body Fifa, is committed to the creation of a nonracial, nonsexist and nondiscriminatory world football arena, and subscribes to “fair play”.

Safa, an equal opportunities employer that takes pride in its human resources, has an opening for a:

Coach education manager

Reports to: Technical director

Employment term: Five-year fixed-term contract

Location: SAFA House, Nasrec, Johannesburg

Job purpose:

The purpose of this position is to co-ordinate, implement, monitor and provide feedback on matters pertaining to coach education and fundraising efforts, building a positive brand and reputation through the promotion of Safa’s vision and mission. The incumbent will develop, implement and monitor systems and procedures necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the coach and education functions.

Remuneration: R425,595 to R489,435 (total cost to company)

Occupational level: 7

Minimum educational requirements:

Matric or equivalent.

University degree, three-year diploma or equivalent tertiary qualification in sport management or sports science.

Safa/Fifa coach educator.

Safa Pro License Coaching qualification.

Experience: Two to three years in a similar environment (for example club, league and/or federation).

Core skills and attributes:

Communication (written and verbal).

Leadership.

Mentorship.

Project management.

Conflict management.

Ability to work independently.

Networking.

Presentation.

Negotiation.

Professionalism.

Problem-solving.

Organised.

Multitasking.

Microsoft Office (Excel, Power Point, Word and Outlook).

Responsibilities:

Liaise with the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Fifa and South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) in respect of standards and all developments relating to coach education.

Provide policies and procedures for the coach education department.

Revise, update and maintain Safa’s existing coaching manuals in line with the Caf Convention.

Assist with talent identification policies.

Develop a youth coaching programme for coaches and educators.

Draw up technical programmes for the coach education department and budgets.

Oversee the implementation of coaching courses and workshops.

Moderate examination scripts for coaching courses.

Develop technical memoranda on coaching education.

Provide administration support to all national team coaches.

Ensure all provinces know procedures and processes for conducting coaching courses.

Regular communication with provinces and regions.

Appointment of coach educators for all courses and workshops.

Assist in raising funds for coaching education through writing and submission of funding proposals (for example Fifa funds, Lotto, government, and so on).

Liaise and build relations with provinces and regions regarding coaching programmes and courses.

Emphasise the importance of grassroots programmes in provinces (regions and LFAs).

Implement more coaching courses and workshops for women at all levels.

Co-ordinate and hold local and international seminars.

Knowledge and competencies:

Organisational understanding and delivery of Safa coaching education objectives.

Strategic planning, organising and directing.

Project and programme management.

Budget optimisation/financial acumen.

Compiling sponsorship and funding proposals/soliciting new funding opportunities.

Competence to build and effectively manage interpersonal relationships at all levels of Safa and externally.

Well-organised with excellent time-management skills.

Handles highly confidential information in an honest and trustworthy way.

Quality and risk management.

Excellent report-writing skills.

Demonstrable ethical leadership of self, team and business.

Proven ability to work independently and with a project-based approach.

A collaborator who is team-focused and works with respect for colleagues.

Proven ability to thrive in consultative, collaborative environments and manage multiple stakeholders effectively.

A natural networker who can develop and create value through relationship management.

A service-oriented and client-focused attitude.

Ability to mentor, train and develop people and to also lead and inspire for today and tomorrow.

A curious and critical thinker who identifies new opportunities.

Hard-working and determined to overcome barriers to success.

Resilient, coupled with the drive to overcome challenges and achieve results.

Driver’s licence.

Flexibility towards working hours and travelling.

Applications:

Send a cover letter and a comprehensive CV, marked for the attention of Mr Gronie Hluyo, via email to hr@safa.net.

Closing date: June 13 2025

Note:

All applications will be treated in strict confidence.

No application will be considered after the closing date, or if it does not comply with at least the minimum requirements.

