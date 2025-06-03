JOB AD | Safa has an opening for a technical director

TL homepage teaser until 11am on June 6; TL > ST > Business until same time on June 11.

The South African Football Association (Safa), SA’s football governing body and a member of the world football governing body Fifa, is committed to the creation of a nonracial, nonsexist and nondiscriminatory world football arena and subscribes to “fair play”.

Safa , an equal opportunities employer that takes pride in its human resources, has an opening for a:

Technical director

Reports to: CEO

Employment term: Four-year fixed-term contract

Location: SAFA House, Nasrec, Johannesburg

Remuneration: R729,592 to R839,031 (total cost to company)

Job Purpose:

The technical director is required to define and lead the National Technical Programme under the authority of Safa and in compliance with the association’s aims, objectives and values.

Minimum requirements and experience:

Hold a minimum of CAF A License.

Degree or diploma.

Minimum of three years’ experience working with youth and also at the highest level.

Minimum of three years’ experience as coach, technical director or sport manager.

Other requirements and experience:

Valid driver’s licence.

Wide knowledge of football in SA and expertise in football education.

Former player experience would be an added advantage.

Experience as a coach/instructor (coach educator).

Credibility and recognition among the South African football fraternity.

Experience in managing staff to ensure co-operation, work allocation and discipline.

Responsibilities and accountabilities:

Leading and being involved in the long-term development plan and strategies.

Develop and implement a clear and thorough technical development plan with a technical chart aimed at continually promoting and improving the game of football in SA at all levels, from grassroots to elite football, including youth football, women’s football, futsal, and coaching.

Advise Safa on all matters related to the effective development of football in SA and be accountable for the development of a strategy and policy for the performance of football programmes.

Maintain a close and harmonious working relationship with the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa), Confederation of African Football (Caf), Fifa and other major stakeholders, including the government of SA.

Define and direct the National Technical Programme and football philosophy.

Recruit staff members in their departments.

Ensure that the technical department is appropriately staffed with suitably qualified individuals who are capable of implementing the agreed programmes, thereby ensuring the growth and success of football at all levels.

To be responsible for all administrative activities relating to coaching.

To direct and supervise the duties of subordinate staff and to provide development feedback to them.

Develop football programmes for youth in schools and football academies.

Promote and implement youth competitions for boys and girls.

Promote and expand general football activities at all levels from grassroots to elite, boys/girls/men/women.

Introduce, define and supervise coach licensing programmes.

Create/develop D License to A License for coaches in the country — aligned to Caf Convention.

Organise and define refresher coaching courses and tailored seminars for licensed coaches and licensed referees.

Maintain database of all coaching licence holders.

Maintain database of all referee licence holders.

Responsible for the recruitment and education of coaches, referees and instructors.

Develop a blueprint/master plan for football techniques and coaching approach in SA together with the national coaches.

Produce teaching material for coach education activities.

Involvement in club competition rules (foreign players, young players, and so on).

Develop guidelines and regulations for talent scouting and identification system programmes.

Hold regular meetings and maintain contact with club coaches.

Co-ordinate and supervise youth and women’s national team programmes and activities.

Organise assessment workshops after any international competitions and produce a report on the findings, learning and proposed improvements.

Organise seminars on a specific topic and set up a documentation centre and audiovisual services.

To develop and maintain contacts with the confederation’s coach education department to co-ordinate, implement, monitor and provide feedback on all matters on coach education.

Conduct an annual due diligence study regarding the status quo by making onsite visits to assess the structure, level of activity, and licensed coaches, as well as coach education programmes, including the quantity and quality of coaches and coach instructors, throughout the country. And, t o provide recommendations and development proposals based on the findings.

Do an annual due diligence study regarding the status quo by making onsite visits to assess the structure, level of activity of licensed referees, referees’ education programmes, including the quantity and quality of referees and referee instructors, throughout the country. And to provide recommendations and development proposals based on the findings.

Job specification competencies and knowledge:

Ability to plan, implement, and follow up projects and programmes.

Willingness to work irregular hours and travel extensively.

Previous experience of working in a multi-stakeholder sports environment and be comfortable managing the differing tensions that may prevail.

Good organisational, management and analytical skills and be an independent thinker.

Presentation skills.

Ability to manage and supervise projects.

Ability to plan and prioritise, take the initiative and work under pressure and a tight deadline.

Ability to network, relate to, and influence a wide variety of stakeholders.

An international outlook — with multicultural familiarisation and sensitivity.

Ability to listen, advise, and guide using football experience.

Commitment to continuous personal and organisational improvement.

Applications:

Send a cover letter and a comprehensive CV, marked for the attention of Mr Gronie Hluyo, via email to hr@safa.net.

Closing date: June 13 2025

Note:

All applications will be treated in strict confidence.

No application will be considered after the closing date, or if it does not comply with at least the minimum requirements.

This article was sponsored by Safa.