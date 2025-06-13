JOB ADS | The ministry of police is hiring

Notice calling for nominations for TWO people to serve as members of the Firearms Appeal Board

This is a re-advertisement of Ref CSP/02/2025. Applicants who previously applied should not reapply.

The police minister hereby invites applications from candidates, and nominations of suitable candidates, to be considered for appointment to serve as a member of the Firearms Appeal Board in terms of section 128 of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

The Firearms Appeal Board is responsible for considering appeals against decisions of the Registrar of Firearms relating to applications made in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

Reference number: CSP/03/2025

Centre: Pretoria

Period of appointment: The members of the Appeal Board are appointed on contract for a period not exceeding five years on a part-time basis.

Remuneration: The remuneration and allowances of the members are prescribed by the minister with the approval of the finance minister.

Requirements:

The member of the Firearms Appeal Board must be a South African citizen;

Be a fit and proper person;

Not have any criminal convictions and should not have been previously found guilty of misconduct in the public service or in the private sector;

Have a tertiary academic qualification with a demonstrable knowledge of administrative law and procedure;

Have a sound knowledge of the Firearms Control Act, 2000, and the regulations;

Have a theoretical knowledge of firearms; and

Have practised in their specific field of knowledge for at least five years.

Duties:

Considering appeals against decisions made by the Registrar of Firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act, 2000;

Considering representations made during the appeal hearing;

Requesting additional evidence as may be required;

Finalising appeals and making decisions within prescribed time frames;

Reducing the backlog on pending appeals;

Compiling reports to the minister on appeals, systemic and other problems that result in appeals; and

Making recommendations to the minister of police on measures to address the systemic causes leading to appeals.

Applications:

The nomination of the proposed candidate must include a letter of motivation for the nomination, a signed confirmation that the candidate meets all the statutory requirements for appointment, and the candidate’s detailed curriculum vitae with supporting documents.

Nominations/or applications, marked for the attention of the director: Human Resources Management, must be submitted in writing to the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS).

Applications can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X922, Pretoria, 0001;

Hand delivery/courier: Reception, Fedsure Building, 2nd Floor, 268 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria; or

Email: recruitment42@csp.gov.za

Closing date: June 20 2025

Enquires: Contact the director: Human Resources Management of the CSPS on 012 493 1385.

General notice to applicants:

Persons wishing to serve as a member of the board must satisfy the requirements in terms of the Act.

The successful nominee/applicant will be appointed for a period of not exceeding five years on such terms and conditions as the minister may determine.

No late applications will be accepted. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in the candidate being disqualified.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within three months of the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a security clearance of Top Secret.

National head: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)

This is a re-advertisement of Ref: DPCI/SMS/HO/SMS/01/2025. Applicants who previously applied should not reapply.

Reference number: DPCI/SMS/HO/SMS/06/2025

Centre: Pretoria

Appointing authority: The minister of police, with the concurrence of cabinet, must appoint the national head of the DPCI (commonly known as the Hawks) and report to parliament on the appointment.

Period of appointment: A non-renewable fixed-term contract of not less than seven years and not exceeding 10 years, subject to the conditions imposed by the SA Police Service Act (Act 68 of 1995).

Remuneration: The remuneration, allowances and other terms and conditions of service and service benefits shall be determined by the minister of police with the concurrence of the finance minister, by notice in the Government Gazette. An all-inclusive remuneration package of not less than R2,151,324.00 per annum will be payable.

Salary level: 15 — Lieutenant General

Requirements:

The applicant must be a South African citizen and be a fit and proper person with relevant experience, conscientiousness and integrity to be entrusted with the statutory responsibilities of the position.

Section 17E of the SA Police Service Act, 1995 requires that the applicant shall be subjected to a security screening investigation in terms of and in accordance with section 2A of the National Strategic Intelligence Act (Act 39 of 1994).

The successful candidate must hold a recognised degree or equivalent qualification in Policing, Police Science, Police Management, Criminal Law, Forensic Investigation, Criminology, Management, Public Management and/or Administration or related relevant qualifications with a track record of at least seven years’ senior management experience and proven leadership skills.

The applicant must also have:

Sound knowledge of the functioning of the criminal justice cluster;

Sound knowledge of the principles of corporate governance;

Strategic capability, leadership, and people-management skills;

Sound financial skills with knowledge of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999; and

Good analytical and communication skills.

Duties:

The national head of the DPCI must ensure that the DPCI performs its functions as provided for in section 17D of the SA Police Service Act, 1995;

Determine the fixed establishment of the DPCI and appoint the staff of the DPCI;

Manage and control all members of the DPCI in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of South Africa and any other applicable legislation;

Prepare and provide the National Commissioner with the necessary estimate of revenue and expenditure of the DPCI for incorporation in the estimate revenue and expenditure of the SA Police Service;

Control monies appropriated by parliament in respect of the expenses of the DPCI;

Make presentations to parliament on the budget of the DPCI;

Lead and provide strategic direction to the DPCI at national and provincial levels; and

Develop and maintain sound relationships with relevant government departments or institutions to assist the DPCI to achieve its objectives.

Applications:

Applications for the post must be submitted on the prescribed application form, obtainable from the SAPS website under the link “careers”. Application forms can also be obtained from the DPCI by emailing MonyelaM@saps.gov.za or WesselsA@saps.gov.za.

The application form must be fully completed and the particulars of the post must be correctly specified on the form. All applications must be accompanied by a comprehensive curriculum vitae, copies of all educational qualifications, study records and supporting documents (which need not be certified).

Applications must be emailed to recruitment22@csp.gov.za

Closing date: June 20 2025

Conditions:

The successful candidate will be required to:

Sign a non-renewable contract of not less than seven years and not exceeding 10 years;

Enter into a performance agreement with the minister of police; and

Be subjected to a security clearance to the level of Top Secret before approval of appointment, if not already in possession of such valid security clearance.

Enquires: Contact the director: Human Resources Management of the CSPS on 012 493 1385.

