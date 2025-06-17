JOB AD | Director general: military veterans

The department of military veterans invites qualified candidates to apply for the post of:

Director-general: military veterans

This is a re-advertisement; candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

Reference number: DMV01/11/2024

Centre: Pretoria

Employment term: Five-year contract

Salary: R2,259,984 to R2,545,854 per annum (all inclusive)

Salary level: 16

Requirements:

A senior certificate and an appropriate postgraduate qualification in public administration, public management or social services, or relevant postgraduate qualifications (NQF level 8) as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Ten years of relevant experience at a senior management level, of which at least three years’ experience must be with any organ of state as defined in the Constitution Act (Act 108 of 1996).

The candidate must have executive management experience and experience in the monitoring and evaluation of government policies as well as a thorough understanding of government policy and administrative processes.

Knowledge in strategic leadership, prescripts, policies and business ethics as well as government-wide policies.

Ability to interpret and apply policies and legislations.

Knowledge of the constitution, Public Service Act, 1994, Public Finance Management Act, 1999, and the National Development Plan.

Deep knowledge in relevant government legislation, policies and priorities.

Skills:

People management and empowerment.

Financial management, project and programme management, and change management.

Interpersonal relation skills.

Report writing, research and presentation.

Analytical at macro as well as micro level.

Decision making, strategic planning and management, and strategic thinking.

Personal attributes:

Integrity.

Confidentiality.

Courteous.

Responsive.

Fairness.

Credibility.

Committed.

Compassionate.

Motivational.

Duties:

Guide and direct efficient and effective delivery of socio-economic support services to military veterans.

Guide and direct efficient and effective delivery of military veteran empowerment and stakeholder management programmes.

Provide leadership for the effective and efficient management and administration of the department.

Serve as the accounting officer/head of department in line with the requisite legislative and regulatory prescripts for financial management, risk and integrity management, and internal audit services.

Manage the provision of executive support services.

Manage consultative commitments as head of department.

Provide strategic direction and overall management of departmental programmes.

Full post details including application details: Visit dmv.gov.za/vacancies.htm

Closing date: June 23 2025

Enquires: Call PJ Sengwane on 012 765 9358.

Note: The department of military veterans is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer. It is the department’s intention to promote representatively (race, gender and disability) through the filling of this post; candidates whose appointment, promotion or transfer will promote representatively will receive preference.

This article was sponsored by the department of military veterans.