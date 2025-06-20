JOB AD | Chief investment and development officer of the Gauteng Partnership Fund

The Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) is seeking a strategic, technically astute, and visionary professional to fill the role of chief investment and development officer. This executive opportunity is ideal for a leader who is passionate about shaping the future of urban development and infrastructure investment in Gauteng.

As a key member of the executive management team, the chief investment and development officer will lead GPF’s efforts to unlock inclusive, impactful, and sustainable development projects in line with provincial and national priorities.

This is a five-year fixed-term contract position based in Johannesburg.

1. Job purpose

The chief investment and development officer will provide strategic leadership and expert guidance in planning, structuring, and delivering GPF’s investment and development portfolio.

The role is accountable for overseeing capital raising and capital mobilisation strategies, ensuring project bankability, operational readiness, and funding alignment with provincial and national objectives.

2. Key performance areas

Investment structuring and capital mobilisation: Secure co-investment through blended finance models, special-purpose vehicles , and strategic partnerships with development finance institutions, banks, and private sector players.





Capital raising: Develop and execute capital raising strategies including roadshows, investor engagement, and regulatory due diligence.





Project development and implementation: Oversee the entire project life cycle from feasibility, procurement, and construction to handover.



Property and asset management: Manage leases, acquisitions, and urban regeneration projects.





Financial management and compliance: Ensure alignment with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), budgeting protocols, and effective cost control.





People and performance leadership: Build and lead a high-performing team, fostering talent development, equity, and skills growth.





Risk and stakeholder management: Lead risk mitigation, intergovernmental co-ordination, and public-private collaboration.

3. Minimum job requirements

Education and certification

Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering, the built environment, or project management.

Professional registration and good standing with a recognised statutory or professional body (for instance, the Engineering Council of SA, South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions, or similar).

FAIS RE1 certification preferred — demonstrating readiness to operate as a key individual in the financial services regulatory environment.

A master’s degree or MBA will be an added advantage.

Experience

Ten to 15 years’ experience in investment and development.

Seven to eight years in a senior/executive role such as chief investment and development officer or chief investment officer.

Experience in urban development, financial structuring, public-private partnerships, and large-scale project implementation.

Proven track record of managing projects in public and private sector partnerships.

Technical competencies

Advanced understanding of PFMA, capital markets, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), infrastructure packaging, and feasibility modelling.

Strong leadership, stakeholder engagement, risk management, and financial structuring capabilities.

Application instructions

Applications must be submitted via the DirectHire platform only.

No emailed or hand-delivered applications will be considered.

The closing date for applications is July 4 2025.

Preference will be given to:

Applicants who are certified FAIS RE1.

Applicants with active professional registration in good standing.

Previously disadvantaged individuals in line with GPF’s employment equity targets.

This article was sponsored by GPF.