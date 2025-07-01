JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill four assistant director positions. The main objective of this fund is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloured and white people, Indians, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Available positions include:

Assistant director: system administration

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/46

HR 5/1/2/3/46 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification (on NQF Level 6) in information systems, technology or informatics. Four years’ functional experience in information systems, of which two years are supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Call Ms CP Bates on 082 462 8522.

Call Ms CP Bates on 082 462 8522. Applications*: email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: internal audit quality assurance

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/47

HR 5/1/2/3/47 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (on NQF Level 6) in internal audit, accounting or cost and management accounting. Accredited Quality Assurance Assessment Certification/Validation (Internal Audit). Internal Audit Technician Certification. Certification as a professional internal auditor or internal auditor will be an added advantage. Four years’ functional experience in internal audit quality assurance, of which two years are supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Call Mr PS Zwane on 082 310 4510.

Call Mr PS Zwane on 082 310 4510. Applications*: email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: internal audit data analytics specialist

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/48

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (on NQF Level 6) in computer science, information systems, informatics, internal audit, data analytics, data science or business analytics, or a certificate in data analytics. Four years’ functional experience in an ICT audit or data analysis environment. Institute of Internal Auditors.

Enquiries: Call Ms T Dikokoe on 071 148 4046.

Call Ms T Dikokoe on 071 148 4046. Applications*: email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: fraud prevention

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/49

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification (on NQF Level 6) in risk management, forensic auditing, criminal/forensic accounting or commerce. Four years’ functional experience in fraud management.

Enquiries: Call Mr I Moloto on 071 677 0277.

Call Mr I Moloto on 071 677 0277. Applications*: email Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

*How to apply:

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Applications must include a Z83 application form and CV only — these must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). A JPEG (picture/snapshot) application will not be accepted.

Alternatively, applications addressed to the chief director: corporate services can be delivered via post to PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 or by hand to Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

The closing date for applications for all posts is July 4 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online).

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake a pre-entry practical exercise as part of the assessment method to determine their suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

Note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

For more details on each post, see the department of employment & labour’s website.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.