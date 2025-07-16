JOB ADS | The Eastern Cape Development Corporation is hiring
There are four positions available including senior manager: leasehold and manager: financial management services
16 July 2025 - 10:51
The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), the official economic development agency for the Eastern Cape province, invites experienced candidates to apply for the following vacant positions:
Senior manager: Leasehold (East London)
- Remuneration: Grade 19 (total cost to company)
- Employment term: Five-year fixed-term contract
- More information: Click here to view the full advertisement.
- Applications: Submit a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications to the ECDC’s Human Capital department via email: humanresources@ecdc.co.za
- Closing date: July 28 2025
Manager: Enterprise Facilities Management (East London)
- Location: East London
- Remuneration: Grade 17 (total cost to company)
- Employment term: Five-year fixed-term contract
- More information: Click here to view the full advertisement.
- Applications: Submit a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications to the ECDC’s Human Capital department via email: humanresources@ecdc.co.za
- Closing date: July 28 2025
Interim executive manager: Infrastructure Planning and Development (East London)
- Location: East London
- Remuneration: Grade 22 (total cost to company)
- Employment term: 18-month contract
- More information: Click here to view the full advertisement.
- Applications: Submit a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications to the ECDC’s Human Capital department via email: humanresources@ecdc.co.za
- Closing date: July 23 2025
Manager: Financial Management Services
- Remuneration: Grade 17 (total cost to company)
- Employment term: Five-year fixed-term contract
- More information: Click here to view the full advertisement.
- Applications: Submit a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications to the ECDC’s Human Capital department via email: humanresources@ecdc.co.za
- Closing date: July 28 2025
Note: In making these appointments, the ECDC reserves the right to apply the principles enshrined in the Employment Equity Act, its policies, and plans.
To contact the ECDC’s Human Capital department, call 043 704 5783 or email humanresources@ecdc.co.za.
