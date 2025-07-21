Call for nominations: HPCSA Professional Boards (2025-2030)

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has extended its call for nominations of suitable persons to be considered to serve on the HPCSA Professional Boards for the term 2025 to 2030.

The term of office for the current members of the Professional Boards ends on October 31 2025.

All practitioners actively registered with the HPCSA may participate in the nomination process, and nominees who meet the criteria will be considered for appointment by the health minister to serve for a period of five years.

Note:

Individuals may not nominate themselves; self-nominated submissions will not be considered.

Those practitioners who have already submitted their nomination forms should not resubmit.

How to submit a nomination

The nomination form can be downloaded from the HPCSA website — click here.

The completed nomination form must be submitted to Election Solutions for Africa (ES4A) and marked for the attention of chief electoral officer Ntokozo Ngidi.

Nominations can be submitted via:

Post: ES4A, Ground Floor, Building No 4, Quadrum Office Park, 50 Constantia Boulevard, Constantia Kloof Ext 28, Johannesburg, 1709

ES4A, Fax: 086 202 7222

Email: hpcsa@es4a.co.za

The closing date for the submission of nominations is July 31 2025.

For more information about the eligibility criteria for nominated persons, visit the HPSCA website.

This article was sponsored by the HPCSA.