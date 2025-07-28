Careers

RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund Programme

Interested parties must attend a compulsory virtual briefing on July 29 2025

SIOC-CDT has invested over R1bn in socio-economic and community development projects in its beneficiary communities.
Image: SIOC-CDT

The Sishen Iron Ore Company-Community Development Trust (SIOC-CDT) was established in 2006 by SIOC (owned by Kumba Iron Ore) to invest in the development of the communities in which the mine operates. The trust focuses primarily on beneﬁciary communities adjacent to the SIOC mining activities in the Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces. SIOC-CDT has invested signiﬁcantly in community development projects aimed at ensuring sustainability beyond mining operations.

SIOC-CDT invites all qualified and experienced service providers and entities operating in the small, medium, and micro enterprise (SMME) development sector to submit a Request for Information (RFI) for the implementation of the trust’s Growth Fund Programme. Interested parties should show special attention to the development and administration of funding packages or mechanisms geared towards supporting SMMEs to fulfil their purchase order mandate and long-term contracts.

Services are aimed at supporting businesses operating only within the beneficiary communities of the Gamagara, Ga-Segonyana, Joe Morolong and Tsantsabane Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The successful service provider will be responsible for managing the trust’s Growth Fund Programme under the following:

 Bid

Bid description 

Closing date

RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund

Programme for 36 months

Key responsibilities:

  • Implement the Growth Fund in accordance with SIOC-CDTs objectives and policies.
  • Identify and appraise potential projects for funding.
  • Develop and manage relationships with beneficiaries and stakeholders.
  • Monitor and evaluate project progress and impact.
  • Provide regular reports to SIOC-CDT on the fund performance.

Key requirements:

  • Proven experience in managing development funds or similar programmess.
  • Strong project management and implementation skills.
  • Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.
 August 11 2025

 

NB! Compulsory virtual briefing

A compulsory virtual briefing will be conducted via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday July 29 2025 at 11am.

Scan the QR code below to attend the briefing.

Scan this QR code to attend the briefing.
Image: SIOC-CDT

Where to access the bid document

The bid document is available for download from the SIOC-CDT website. Visit Sioc-cdt.co.za, look under the ‘Opportunities’ section, and select ‘Tender Notice & Forms’.

Compliance documents for submission

  • Company proﬁle, which includes but is not limited to a brief background and history of the organisation, company structure (organogram), resources, contact details including physical location and other relevant information.
  • Valid trading company registration documents/certiﬁcates.
  • Valid B-BBEE certiﬁcate/affidavit.
  • Valid Sars tax clearance certiﬁcate and/or pin.
  • Company proof of address.
  • ID copies of directors.
  • Bank conﬁrmation letter — not older than three months.
  • Certiﬁed copies of share certificate where applicable.

Submission of bids

All completed documents should be submitted ELECTRONICALLY: mail to scm@sioc-cdt.co.za and cc kabelo.letsoalo@sioc-cdt.co.za.

  • Note: bidders who fail to submit ALL the compliance documents will NOT be eligible to receive opportunities from SIOC-CDT.
  • For supply chain management queries and submissions, send an email to Kabelo Letsoalo at kabelo.letsoalo@sioc-cdt.co.za.
  • For SMME portal registration queries, send email to smmeportal@sioc-cdt.co.za.

Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)

Click here to view SIOC-CDT’s privacy notice. This notice give details of what personal information is collected and for what purposes, who it is shared with, where it is stored and what your rights are.

This article was sponsored by SIOC-CDT.

