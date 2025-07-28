The Sishen Iron Ore Company-Community Development Trust (SIOC-CDT) was established in 2006 by SIOC (owned by Kumba Iron Ore) to invest in the development of the communities in which the mine operates. The trust focuses primarily on beneﬁciary communities adjacent to the SIOC mining activities in the Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces. SIOC-CDT has invested signiﬁcantly in community development projects aimed at ensuring sustainability beyond mining operations.

SIOC-CDT invites all qualified and experienced service providers and entities operating in the small, medium, and micro enterprise (SMME) development sector to submit a Request for Information (RFI) for the implementation of the trust’s Growth Fund Programme. Interested parties should show special attention to the development and administration of funding packages or mechanisms geared towards supporting SMMEs to fulfil their purchase order mandate and long-term contracts.

Services are aimed at supporting businesses operating only within the beneficiary communities of the Gamagara, Ga-Segonyana, Joe Morolong and Tsantsabane Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The successful service provider will be responsible for managing the trust’s Growth Fund Programme under the following:

Bid Bid description Closing date RFI: Implementation of the SIOC-CDT Growth Fund Programme for 36 months Key responsibilities: Implement the Growth Fund in accordance with SIOC-CDT ’ s objectives and policies.

s objectives and policies. Identify and appraise potential projects for funding.

Develop and manage relationships with beneficiaries and stakeholders.

Monitor and evaluate project progress and impact.

Provide regular reports to SIOC-CDT on the fund performance. Key requirements: Proven experience in managing development funds or similar programmess.

Strong project management and implementation skills.

Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines. August 11 2025

NB! Compulsory virtual briefing

A compulsory virtual briefing will be conducted via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday July 29 2025 at 11am.

Scan the QR code below to attend the briefing.