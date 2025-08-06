JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill the following positions.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloured and white people, Indians, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Director: supply chain management

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/58

Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in supply chain management, economics, finance or financial management. Five years’ functional experience at middle management level in a supply chain management environment.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 406 5723

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Director: employer services

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/59

HR 5/1/2/3/59 Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in accounting, finance or business. Five years’ functional experience at middle management level in underwriting group insurance or an employer registration and assessment raising environment.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 406 5723

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Director: orthotics and prosthetics

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/60

HR 5/1/2/3/60 Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in medical orthotics and prosthetics as recognised by the South African Qualifications Association (Saqa). Post-graduate diploma in occupational health will be an added advantage. Registration with the Health Professions Council of SA. Five years’ experience at a middle/senior management level in a medical orthotics and prosthetics environment.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 406 5723

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Director: medical billing and clinical coding

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/61

Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in accounting, finance, business management or administration, clinical qualification or information technology. Five years’ technical experience at middle/senior management level in a health insurance, medical aid or medical claims processing environment.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 406 5723

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Deputy director: projects

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/62

HR 5/1/2/3/62 Remuneration: R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11)

R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in business administration, public administration, project management, development studies or information technology and certificate in project management. Five years’ functional experience in managing projects, of which two years must have been at a junior management level and within a project management office, project management unit or enterprise project management office environment.

Enquiries: Contact Ms M Khosa on 066 478 0037

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Deputy director: enterprise risk management

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/63

HR 5/1/2/3/63 Remuneration: R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11)

R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in risk management and internal auditing, accounting or accounting science. Five years’ functional experience in a risk or internal audit environment, of which both should be coupled with experience in the improvement of the control environment. Two of the five years should be at a supervisory level.

Enquiries: Contact Ms K Nkabinde on 076 229 2252

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Assistant director: enterprise risk management

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/64

HR 5/1/2/3/64 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by Saqa in risk management, internal auditing or finance. Four years’ functional experience in a risk or internal audit/finance environment, of which two years must be at a senior practitioner or equivalent level.

Enquiries: Contact Mr MJ Raganya on 064 951 5145

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Assistant director: medical payments

(Two posts available)



Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/65

HR 5/1/2/3/65 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in accounting, finance, internal audit, informatics, business management, operations management, public administration or clinical qualification. Four years’ functional experience in a financial services, medical services or claims processing environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Contact Ms TJ Lekganyane on 066 471 6560

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Assistant director: projects

Note: This is a readvertisement. Candidates who previously applied are encouraged to reapply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/66

HR 5/1/2/3/66 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by Saqa in business administration, project management, developmental studies, information technology or public administration. Project management certificate will be an added advantage. Four years’ functional experience in project co-ordination.

Enquiries: Contact Ms M Khosa on 066 478 0037

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Legal administration officer (MR-3 to MR-5)

(Four posts available)

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/67

HR 5/1/2/3/67 Remuneration: R324,579 to R659,436 per annum (OSD)

R324,579 to R659,436 per annum (OSD) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Four-year qualification (NQF Level 7) in LLB, BPROC, BCOM Law or BA Law. Admission as an advocate or attorney of the High Court of SA. Two to eight years’ appropriate post-qualification legal experience.

Enquiries: Contact Ms M Khosa on 066 478 0037

Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 By hand: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

Assistant director: human resources management

(Eight posts available in different provinces)

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/46

HR 5/1/2/3/46 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

Compensation Fund Provincial Office in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, North West and Northern Cape. Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by Saqa in human resource management. Four years’ functional experience at a senior practitioner level in a human resource management (recruitment and selection, condition of services, performance management and human resource development) environment, of which two years must be at a supervisory level.

Enquiries: Contact Ms H Rampou on 082 758 7855, Mr TB Gumede on 031 366 2355, Mr S Joko on 043 701 3030, Rev MG Sibanyoni on 013 655 8702, Ms S Lebogo on 082 885 8624, Mr S Segalo on 082 337 4551, Mr U Qambata on 082 414 8230 or Ms N Litheko on 078 289 7151.

Contact Ms H Rampou on 082 758 7855, Mr TB Gumede on 031 366 2355, Mr S Joko on 043 701 3030, Rev MG Sibanyoni on 013 655 8702, Ms S Lebogo on 082 885 8624, Mr S Segalo on 082 337 4551, Mr U Qambata on 082 414 8230 or Ms N Litheko on 078 289 7151.



Gauteng post:



Alternatively, they can be posted to PO Box 4560, Johannesburg, 2001, or hand-delivered to the department of employment & labour, 47 Empire Road, Parktown.



Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Gauteng Provincial Office, can emailed to Jobs-GP@labour.gov.za Alternatively, they can be posted to PO Box 4560, Johannesburg, 2001, or hand-delivered to the department of employment & labour, 47 Empire Road, Parktown.



Alternatively, they can be hand-delivered to the department of employment & labour, 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban.



Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-KZN8@labour.gov.za Alternatively, they can be hand-delivered to the department of employment & labour, 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban.



Alternatively, they can be hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, 3 Hill Street, East London.



Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Eastern Cape Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-EC9@labour.gov.za Alternatively, they can be hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, 3 Hill Street, East London.

Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Mpumalanga Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-MPU-HRM@LABOUR.gov.za.

Alternatively, they can be posted to Private Bag x7263, Emalahleni, 1035 or hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, Labour Building, corner Hofmeyer Street and Beatty Avenue, Emalahleni.



Limpopo post:

Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Limpopo Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-LP@labour.gov.za .

A lternatively, they can be posted to Private Bag X9368, Polokwane, 0700 or hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, 42a Schoeman Street, Polokwane.



Free State post:

Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Free State Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-fs10@LABOUR.gov.za .

Alternatively, they can be hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, Laboria House, 43 Charlotte Maxeke Street, Bloemfontein.



North West post:

Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management North West Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-NW8@Labour.gov.za.

Alternatively, they can be posted to Private Bag X 2040, Mmabatho, 2735, or hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, Provident House, University Drive, Mmabatho.



Northern Cape post:

Applications addressed to the chief director: provincial operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Northern Cape Provincial Office, can be emailed to Jobs-NCKIM@labour.gov.za.

Alternatively, they can be posted to Private Bag X 5012, Kimberley, 8301 , or hand delivered to the department of employment & labour, corner Compound and Pniel Road, Kimberley.



*How to apply:

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Applications must include a Z83 application form and CV only — these must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). A JPEG (picture/snapshot) application will not be accepted.

Alternatively, applications can be delivered via post or by hand to the address associated with the post you wish to apply for.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

The closing date for applications for all posts is August 15 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online).

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-SA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by Saqa (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake a pre-entry practical exercise as part of the assessment method to determine their suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

Note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

For more details on each post, see the department of employment & labour’s website.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.