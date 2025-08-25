JOB AD | Chief financial officer at Iziko Museums of SA

Iziko Museums of SA are African museums of excellence that empower and inspire all people to celebrate and respect our diverse heritage.

It is seeking to appoint a motivated candidate to fill the following position:

Chief financial officer

Location: Cape Town

Employment term: Indefinite

Salary: R1,255,519.43 per annum plus benefits. Benefits include a 13th cheque, a contribution towards a designated retirement fund (compulsory) and a designated medical aid (voluntary) as well as a housing subsidy. Additional employment conditions such as leave entitlement are generous.

Requirements:

BCom Honours Degree in Financial Management or Accounting with a CA qualification. Master’s degree in financial management or related will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 10 years’ experience as financial manager, of which at least five years must be at a senior level.

A s ound understanding of: The Public Finance Management Act and related legislation and regulations. Accounting and audit standards. Supply chain management (SCM). Human resources and labour legislation. Income generation, business and financial management principles. Risk management policies, processes and procedures. Business operations. G eneral planning and relevant legislation.

C omputer literate at an intermediate to advanced level.

Valid driver’s licence.

Key responsibilities include:

Executive management of the Finance and SCM business unit to achieve the strategic goals of the organisation.

F inancial management and budgeting (annual and strategic).

P erformance management.

M anagement of internal and external audit.

People and human resource management.

P roject management.

E nsure compliance with legislation, regulations and policies.

E nsure risks are managed effectively.

Strategic management.

G overnance and business planning.

G eneral management.

S trategy and policy development.

R isk management.

S takeholder relations.

Report writing.

Competencies required:

Good communication (written and verbal) skills.

Innovation.

Business acumen.

Strategic planning skills.

Leading through vision and values.

Economic orientation.

Communication.

Stakeholder orientation.

Decision making.

Negotiation skills.

Policy formulation skills.

Project management skills.

Applications:

Applications must be submitted via email to Iziko Museums of SA’s employment coordinator at recruitment@iziko.org.za. The name of the position must be clearly quoted in the subject line of this email.

Applications must include a cover letter, an updated, detailed CV with at least two contactable referees, and certified copies of the candidate's identity document and certificates.

The closing date for applications is September 8 2025 at 4pm.

Note:

Iziko Museums of SA will correspond only with shortlisted candidates and will do so within two months of the closing date of this advertisement.

Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Iziko Museums of SA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to developing a diverse workforce. Preference will be given to candidates who promote representivity within Iziko in terms of the Employment Equity Act. Suitably qualified individuals are also encouraged to apply.

Iziko Museums of SA reserves the right not to fill the advertised positions.

Enquiries: Contact Iziko Museums of SA’s executive director of Operations on 021 481 3992.

This article was sponsored by Iziko Museums of SA.