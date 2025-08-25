JOB AD | Chief financial officer at Iziko Museums of SA
Suitably qualified individuals are invited to submit their applications by September 8 2025
Iziko Museums of SA are African museums of excellence that empower and inspire all people to celebrate and respect our diverse heritage.
It is seeking to appoint a motivated candidate to fill the following position:
Chief financial officer
Location: Cape Town
Employment term: Indefinite
Salary: R1,255,519.43 per annum plus benefits. Benefits include a 13th cheque, a contribution towards a designated retirement fund (compulsory) and a designated medical aid (voluntary) as well as a housing subsidy. Additional employment conditions such as leave entitlement are generous.
Requirements:
- BCom Honours Degree in Financial Management or Accounting with a CA qualification. Master’s degree in financial management or related will be an added advantage.
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience as financial manager, of which at least five years must be at a senior level.
- A sound understanding of:
- The Public Finance Management Act and related legislation and regulations.
- Accounting and audit standards.
- Supply chain management (SCM).
- Human resources and labour legislation.
- Income generation, business and financial management principles.
- Risk management policies, processes and procedures.
- Business operations.
- General planning and relevant legislation.
- Computer literate at an intermediate to advanced level.
- Valid driver’s licence.
Key responsibilities include:
- Executive management of the Finance and SCM business unit to achieve the strategic goals of the organisation.
- Financial management and budgeting (annual and strategic).
- Performance management.
- Management of internal and external audit.
- People and human resource management.
- Project management.
- Ensure compliance with legislation, regulations and policies.
- Ensure risks are managed effectively.
- Strategic management.
- Governance and business planning.
- General management.
- Strategy and policy development.
- Risk management.
- Stakeholder relations.
- Report writing.
Competencies required:
- Good communication (written and verbal) skills.
- Innovation.
- Business acumen.
- Strategic planning skills.
- Leading through vision and values.
- Economic orientation.
- Communication.
- Stakeholder orientation.
- Decision making.
- Negotiation skills.
- Policy formulation skills.
- Project management skills.
Applications:
Applications must be submitted via email to Iziko Museums of SA’s employment coordinator at recruitment@iziko.org.za. The name of the position must be clearly quoted in the subject line of this email.
Applications must include a cover letter, an updated, detailed CV with at least two contactable referees, and certified copies of the candidate's identity document and certificates.
The closing date for applications is September 8 2025 at 4pm.
Note:
- Iziko Museums of SA will correspond only with shortlisted candidates and will do so within two months of the closing date of this advertisement.
- Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
- Iziko Museums of SA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to developing a diverse workforce. Preference will be given to candidates who promote representivity within Iziko in terms of the Employment Equity Act. Suitably qualified individuals are also encouraged to apply.
- Iziko Museums of SA reserves the right not to fill the advertised positions.
Enquiries: Contact Iziko Museums of SA’s executive director of Operations on 021 481 3992.
This article was sponsored by Iziko Museums of SA.