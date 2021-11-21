Social scaffolding alone will not build a stronger social structure

We need more revenue, and for that we need to spend money on the areas of the economy that present opportunities for growth, writes Mark Barnes

Much has been written, suggested and speculated about the future of various forms of social support in SA — from the R350 social relief of distress grant to the possibility of a more permanent basic income grant. None of this will be sustainable without spending.



It could be argued that the “austerity” embedded in the medium-term budget policy statement was intended to protect social support (and repay debt) rather than invest in growth. Some principles come to mind...