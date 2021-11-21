The Grinches who stole Christmas are central bankers after all

The Reserve Bank's raising of interest rates was logical and far from irrational

The Reserve Bank’s interest rate hike this week of a quarter of a percent to 3.75% from an all-time low of 3.5% has angered many South Africans who feel their December has been ruined by higher interest costs.



To my surprise, some colleagues whom I expected to have better understanding of monetary policy said the decision was irrational. I have some sympathy for a ruined December but the decision was a matter of when, not if, and far from irrational...