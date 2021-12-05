Cloud giant that led the way now goes full robot
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Facebook may have the metaverse — or at least Mark Zuckerberg likes to think so — but Amazon has the robot universe.
That was one of the first messages to come out of this week’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas, re:Invent. For the first time since the pandemic began, tens of thousands of delegates attended an in-person tech expo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.