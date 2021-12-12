Science saves the day as asteroid threatens Earth

New Netflix movie is a comedic take on the likelihood of such a threat being dismissed by political leaders because it is an inconvenient fact

Heading your way this holiday season, may we present the end of the world? Not the fourth wave, but a reimagining of a perennial favourite: a giant asteroid about to destroy the world.



The new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up, airing on Christmas eve, is a comedic take on the likelihood of such a threat being dismissed by political leaders because it is an inconvenient fact...