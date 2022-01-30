High minimum wages hinder efforts to cut unemployment

SA's labour market policies do not seek to solve the problems of what should be its primary constituency; the millions of people without jobs desperately lining up for meagre state support at the hands of an economy deaf to their plight, writes Isaah Mhlanga

SA's labour market policies do not seek to solve the problems of what should be its primary constituency; the millions of people without jobs desperately lining up for meagre state support at the hands of an economy deaf to their plight.



The unemployment rate sits at nearly 35% and poverty levels remain unacceptably high. ..