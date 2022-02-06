Are we getting used to the unethical hot water?

The urban myth of a frog's behaviour in hot water finds an uncomfortable analogy in a recent survey of business ethics in SA

An urban myth says that if you put a frog in a pot of hot water, it will try to escape immediately. However, if you put the frog in a pot filled with room-temperature water and incrementally increase the temperature, the frog will not try to escape, and will eventually be boiled to death.



A recent survey of business ethics in SA suggests that something similar is happening regarding unethical conduct in corporate SA. We are gradually growing accustomed to unethical conduct, and are learning to simply accept it as normal business practice...