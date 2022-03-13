Obituary
Michael Spicer: business leader, innovator and change agent
13 March 2022 - 00:00
Michael Spicer, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 69, was an executive director at Anglo American for 20 years, chair of Anglo American SA and founder of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which he led for six years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.