Six years of hell for a black business in the clutches of an SOE

The reputations and economic viability of consulting firms are threatened by boards that face no consequences for governance missteps

A few weeks ago I learnt that SekelaXabiso had again won its case against the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after years of attempts by the broadcaster to cancel the black-owned professional services firm’s contract on the basis that it did not follow due process. ..