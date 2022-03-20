Six years of hell for a black business in the clutches of an SOE
The reputations and economic viability of consulting firms are threatened by boards that face no consequences for governance missteps
20 March 2022 - 00:00
A few weeks ago I learnt that SekelaXabiso had again won its case against the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after years of attempts by the broadcaster to cancel the black-owned professional services firm’s contract on the basis that it did not follow due process. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.