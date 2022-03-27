Covid-19 highlights Africa's medical industry challenge
The pandemic revealed a lack of global solidarity, and of African capacity
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Africa needs to create and continuously improve a manufacturing capacity for vaccines and other health-care products. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.