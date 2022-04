Mission accomplished: how giant breweries merger helped SA

SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac reflects on the key lessons over the last five years as the company submits its final report on the merger with AB InBev to the Competition Commission

SABMiller merged with AB InBev in October 2016 as part of the largest global acquisition in the beer industry. This was a significant moment for the local beer market that would foster great opportunities for foreign direct investment, economic growth and uplifting our communities...