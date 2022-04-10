Mission accomplished: how giant breweries merger helped SA
SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac reflects on the key lessons over the last five years as the company submits its final report on the merger with AB InBev to the Competition Commission
10 April 2022 - 00:00
SABMiller merged with AB InBev in October 2016 as part of the largest global acquisition in the beer industry. This was a significant moment for the local beer market that would foster great opportunities for foreign direct investment, economic growth and uplifting our communities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.