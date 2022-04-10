Zindi taps African talent to find AI solutions

The Cape Town-based start-up crowdsources AI by inviting companies to post a challenge on its site, and posing the challenge to a community of more than 40,000 data scientists from across the continent

It is slowly dawning on the business world that artificial intelligence is not only about robots doing away with and taking over the world. More often, it is about running our businesses and our lives more efficiently...