The favourable, unintended consequences of the pandemic
Hospital-at-home programmes emerge worldwide, freeing up hospital beds and providing huge cost savings for patients
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Within health-care systems, the Covid pandemic’s pressures have been akin to colliding tectonic plates. Two years in, we’ve seen seismic shifts in the burden of disease, in the nature of care, and in where patients access care. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.