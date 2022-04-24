ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Bots can save your business — and the planet
Consumers say AI will do a better job of corporate sustainability than humans
24 April 2022 - 00:00
It will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody that consumers are fed up with the lack of progress society is making towards sustainability and social initiatives. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.