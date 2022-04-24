KZN flood disaster 'a wake-up call for South African corporates'

Climate sustainability needs to be key priority, says Saica's Milton Segal

Milton Segal, executive director of standards for the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), says the KwaZulu-Natal floods have brought home the devastating economic impact of climate change and why businesses need to make sustainability front and centre of their operations as a matter of urgency...