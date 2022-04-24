KZN flood disaster 'a wake-up call for South African corporates'
Climate sustainability needs to be key priority, says Saica's Milton Segal
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Milton Segal, executive director of standards for the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), says the KwaZulu-Natal floods have brought home the devastating economic impact of climate change and why businesses need to make sustainability front and centre of their operations as a matter of urgency...
