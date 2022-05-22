Slick logistics help pharmacies climb on the home-delivery bandwagon

From just 8,000 orders a month, Dis-Chem grew deliveries to 89,000 at the height of the pandemic

It is now a given that the pandemic turned online grocery shopping from a rare preference to a common necessity. The TGI Survey conducted by Ask Afrika among 16,000 South Africans revealed last year that the proportion shopping online had shot up from 4% to 27% as a result of lockdowns and socially distanced shopping...