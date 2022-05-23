Decarbonisation requires balanced, synchronised global action

It has become increasingly clear over the years that the world not only has a moral imperative to decarbonise, but also an urgent practical incentive. If we continue on the current trajectory based on a global fossil fuel-dependent energy system, we will breach the global temperature limit identified as necessary for our ecological sustainability within the next decade.

The science of climate change is undeniably urgent and requires action by all economic participants from market issuers, asset managers, asset consultants and asset owners to regulators and media. The Paris Climate Accord and COP26 reinforced this message through identifying and setting the global climate change limit to 1.5ºC in an attempt to avoid significant climate disruptions that could worsen hunger, conflict and drought globally.

While we have seen significant progress in worldwide decarbonisation efforts, it is essential that it be done in an orderly fashion. The recent increase in oil and gas prices and the energy crunch in Europe (even before the Russia/Ukraine crisis) is a clear indicator of the repercussions a disorderly approach to the transition from fossil fuels could bring if it isn’t balanced with enough production from renewable sources to meet global demand.

Individual economic actors — such as pension funds and other asset owners, banks and other lending institutions — are each decarbonising in various ways, with each actor behaving rationally and for the right reasons. However, as a collective, the impact has potentially severe unintended consequences.

The resulting material reduction in capital investment in fossil fuel provision (by some estimates a halving of investment in recent years) means less fossil fuel supply at a time when it will be many years before renewables can take up the slack, at the current production rate. This has had dire consequences for energy prices.

A secondary effect is the cut in the production of fossil fuels is raising the cost of steel and other commodity resources that are needed to construct renewable energy infrastructure such as wind and solar farms.