SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join the outlaw chorus
If standing up against corruption costs me my career, so be it
24 May 2022 - 11:38
Business Day made a false comparison in its editorial opinion between my legal matters against the SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) and Absa, and Peter Moyo’s unsuccessful bid, which could mislead the public (“Moyo and Pityana sagas hold lessons for boards and unwanted CEOs” (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/editorials/2022-05-19-editorial-moyo-and-pityana-sagas-hold-lessons-for-boards-and-unwanted-ceos/), May 19). ..
