×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Global focus shifts away from SA issues at World Economic Forum

Financing for a just energy transition in SA takes a back seat to more pressing international issues

Isaah Mhlanga Columnist
29 May 2022 - 00:00

Nearly 2,500 world leaders and global experts, including some 50 heads of state and 300 government officials, gathered for the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join the outlaw chorus Opinion
  2. Protect your money by avoiding these top digital scams Business Times
  3. How to become employable through vocational training Careers
  4. Ukraine conflict squeezes SA's citrus exports to Russia Business
  5. Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal Business

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings