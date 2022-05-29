Global focus shifts away from SA issues at World Economic Forum
Financing for a just energy transition in SA takes a back seat to more pressing international issues
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Nearly 2,500 world leaders and global experts, including some 50 heads of state and 300 government officials, gathered for the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.