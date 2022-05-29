Obituary
Mike Schüssler: an economics wizard for the masses
Mike Schüssler became a household name due to his knack for explaining complex issues in easily understood language
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Mike Schüssler, who has died at 60 after being diagnosed with throat cancer in February, was one of the country’s most renowned and, in the true sense of the word, popular economists. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.