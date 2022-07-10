Tighten your seat belts — the ride is about to get even more bumpy

South Africans should prepare themselves for markets that are set to fall further and interest rates continuing to rise as inflation shows little sign of abating

Never before has a global recession been led by a European recession, which is underpinned by a major war. Never before have the superpowers had a credibility crisis like the one we are witnessing now on various policy fronts. ..