×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Women bring value to corporate leadership

But their path to the top is still harder than it is for men

21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Brian Eagar

In the past few years, we have seen an increase in the number of women holding leadership positions. While they are still more likely to be HR directors, there has been an increase in the proportion of women in CEO, CFO and CIO roles. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA coal exports to Europe surge Business
  2. Money laundering | Governor Kganyago flags huge implications of greylisting for ... Business
  3. Rand weakens as dollar on front foot Business
  4. FNB named SA's most valuable financial services brand — again Business Times
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000