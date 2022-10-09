Cop out or buy in? Financial transparency key to just energy transition
With COP27 looming, we’re still in the dark about what deals have been struck to wean SA from coal
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Alia Kajee and Courtney Morgan
The energy transition is a move away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon renewable energy sources. ..
Cop out or buy in? Financial transparency key to just energy transition
With COP27 looming, we’re still in the dark about what deals have been struck to wean SA from coal
The energy transition is a move away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon renewable energy sources. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos