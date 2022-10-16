IMF warns policymakers to tread carefully in tough times
Fiscal policy support must be well-targeted and temporary, and must not work against monetary policy
16 October 2022 - 00:00
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessment of the global economy in its October World Economic Outlook is depressing and worrying. Its message is that the worst economic outcomes are yet to come, and policymakers must carefully calibrate policies to lessen the blow for people while preparing the economy for a rebound. There is also advice for South African policymakers on fiscal support to households: it must be temporary and well-targeted...
