Travel is back, but the rules have changed
From January to July this year, international tourist arrivals increased 172% over the previous year
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck
International travel has never before seen the extent of the crash or the scale of the recovery that resulted from the pandemic and its aftermath. ..
Travel is back, but the rules have changed
From January to July this year, international tourist arrivals increased 172% over the previous year
International travel has never before seen the extent of the crash or the scale of the recovery that resulted from the pandemic and its aftermath. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos