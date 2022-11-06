Business would do well to keep its distance from dithering Ramaphosa
06 November 2022 - 00:04
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions will be much easier. ..
Business would do well to keep its distance from dithering Ramaphosa
There’s a belief permeating the business and professional sectors: President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a more decisive president in his second term. He will have little to lose, so making decisions will be much easier. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos