Opinion

Obituary

Nelisiwe Magubane: the creator and driver of SA’s renewable energy programme

One of the first black women electrical engineers in the country, she knew how to get things done

06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Nelisiwe Magubane, who has died at the age of 56, was one of the first black women electrical engineers in South Africa. As director-general of the department of energy, she established and drove the country’s renewable energy programme. ..

