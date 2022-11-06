SA needs to right the wrong in its country investment strategy
The project will fail unless there is effective collaboration between the presidency, Treasury and other relevant departments
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Sizwe Godide-Mbele
In May the presidency presented an inaugural draft country investment strategy (CIS) that aims “to position South Africa as a key preferred African investment destination by attracting and facilitating quality foreign and domestic direct investment into the country in a well-co-ordinated manner, anchored by quality institutions and robust economic infrastructure networks”. ..
