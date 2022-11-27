South Africa wants and needs a high-flying SAA
Gidon Novick explains why he resigned as a director of Takatso
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Gidon Novick
I appreciate the opportunity to respond to your lead Business Times article (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/2022-11-20-saa-why-gidon-novick-had-to-go/) last week relating to SAA’s privatisation...
South Africa wants and needs a high-flying SAA
Gidon Novick explains why he resigned as a director of Takatso
I appreciate the opportunity to respond to your lead Business Times article (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/2022-11-20-saa-why-gidon-novick-had-to-go/) last week relating to SAA’s privatisation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos