Opinion

The lame duck that perfectly suits a quacking ANC

11 December 2022 - 00:02
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

“Hydro-politics”, we’ve been told, will dominate public affairs in the 21st century. That is certainly the case as the ANC elective conference approaches. Gwede Mantashe, ANC chair and mineral resources and energy minister, has recently displayed good water-animal skills...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAM MKOKELI | A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz Opinion
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Central bank debate at ANC conference will be haunted by history Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Maybe more travel in Africa will focus Cyril’s mind Opinion

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | The lame duck that perfectly suits a quacking ANC Opinion
  2. How one man’s love for broadcasting could see others prosper Business
  3. Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy Business Times
  4. OBITUARY | Dick Enthoven: a liberal and unlikely billionaire Opinion
  5. NEWSMAKER | ‘Mafia state looming unless state cracks down’ Business Times

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail