Transnet to put mining giants of tomorrow on track
The SOE says it will grant emerging miners more access to its facilities to make it easier for them to do business
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By YOLISA KANI
Transnet made a significant intervention in the transformation of South Africa’s mining landscape this week with its announcement of measures to give emerging miners greater access to its facilities. ..
