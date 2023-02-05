Opinion

South Africa must take further steps to better harness mineral benefication

Investment in research, tax incentives, optimising special economic zones and addressing the energy crisis would go a long way in enabling such an environment, writes Vutomi Maluleke

05 February 2023 - 00:00 By vutomi maluleke

 ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Consistent, sustainable and reputable’ Business
  2. Century-old gold refiner runs at 75% as mining output declines South Africa
  3. TONY LEON | ANC should learn about electricity from Lenin Opinion

Most read

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs Business Times
  3. Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa has to address nation in a sorry state Opinion
  5. R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga set to come online in 2025: Seriti Business

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’