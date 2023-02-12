Opinion

Investment in manufacturing will grow pensions, jobs

South Africa’s faltering manufacturing industry can create employment and raise exports, providing a much-needed boost to the economy that will ensure sustainable returns for retirement funds

12 February 2023 - 00:01 By BENEDICT MONGALO

South Africa is trapped in a low-growth loop, which would ordinarily make it challenging for institutional investors such as retirement funds to generate enough returns to grow their assets and adequately meet the needs of their clients when they go on pension. The saving grace thus far has been larger constituents on the local bourse tending to have more offshore exposure. Nonetheless, this untenable situation of low economic growth must be urgently addressed...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. VUTOMI MALULEKE | South Africa must take further steps to better harness ... Opinion
  2. Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy Business
  3. South African retailers brace for furniture boom Business

Most read

  1. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business
  2. Call to cut levies Business
  3. The SA Qualifications Authority is looking for a senior manager Careers
  4. SAM MKOKELI | How many cadres to change a light bulb? Opinion
  5. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...