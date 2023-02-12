Opinion

Sona was marginally positive — pending implementation

12 February 2023 - 00:02
Isaah Mhlanga Columnist

Given the hopelessness and despair of small businesses and households due to the energy crisis, there was always going to be cynicism over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s seventh state of the nation address...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ISAAH MHLANGA | Team SA faced a tough task trying to lure investment at Davos Opinion
  2. ISAAH MHLANGA | More people wanting more credit could be a sign of strain Opinion
  3. ISAAH MHLANGA | Budget recipe skips important ingredients Opinion

Most read

  1. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business
  2. Call to cut levies Business
  3. The SA Qualifications Authority is looking for a senior manager Careers
  4. SAM MKOKELI | How many cadres to change a light bulb? Opinion
  5. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...