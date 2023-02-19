Godongwana doesn't have food for the hippo
Without a bold and clear political shift, budget day is just another day in South Africa's continuing misery, writes Sam Mkokeli
19 February 2023 - 00:02 By SAM MKOKELI
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has promised “tough love” to state-owned companies. We will see this week the extent of his commitment when he tables his second budget since he became finance chief. ..
Godongwana doesn't have food for the hippo
Without a bold and clear political shift, budget day is just another day in South Africa's continuing misery, writes Sam Mkokeli
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has promised “tough love” to state-owned companies. We will see this week the extent of his commitment when he tables his second budget since he became finance chief. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos